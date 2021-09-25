CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown events calendar

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Watertown:

TBA Presented By Redlinger Brothers

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

TBA with Red Light Go and Full Force Face First

BLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) - CPR

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:15 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals. It includes an online cognitive portion and in-person validation of skills.

2021-2022 Season Tickets Jewel Package

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

2021-2022 Season Tickets Crown Package includes tickets for seven shows between October of 2021 and May of 2022.

Killer Queen

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Training by AHA

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

