Deridder, LA

Live events Deridder — what’s coming up

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 7 days ago

(DERIDDER, LA) Deridder is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deridder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l99GK_0c7ufJsf00

Sept 26th~ Pumpkin with Leaves

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 901 N 5th St, Leesville, LA

Add to your fall decorations with this fun Pumpkin with leaves. Great door hanger or add to decorations on your entry table. Each project is $30, reservations due Friday September 17th. Please use...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKvBT_0c7ufJsf00

Main Street Market on 3rd

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location: 101 West Lee Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ4d4_0c7ufJsf00

Sukkot 2021

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Explore all upcoming sukkot events in DeRidder, find information & tickets for upcoming sukkot events happening in DeRidder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FS0ks_0c7ufJsf00

Free to be Real (Fall Event)

Ragley, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: U.S. 171, Ragley, LA 70657

Join with women in your community for a FREE night of songs, stories, community and connection at Open Door Baptist Church in Ragley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnVaZ_0c7ufJsf00

Mittie Picnic

Mittie, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11265 LA-26, Mittie, LA

This is a community event. Everyone is invited!!!! Come out for a fun time of games, food, and fellowship. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on. All food will be provided. Also check out other Trips...

The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
