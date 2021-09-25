Athens calendar: What's coming up

(ATHENS, TN) Live events are coming to Athens.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:

Worship Gathering Sweetwater, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 901 Monroe St, Sweetwater, TN

Christ exalting contemporary worship begins at 10:30 followed by Christ centered expository preaching. Everyone is welcome. Please consider worshiping from home via our online worship experience...

MCHS Class of 2011 - 10 Year Reunion! Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 136 County Road 260, Athens, TN 37303

10 Year Reunion for the McMinn County High School Class of 2011!

Hand built mugs and steins $25/35 Sweetwater, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 501A N Main St, Sweetwater, TN

Class size is limited. Please call today to reserve your spot. 423-836-9291 Come and create your own mug or stein with Michelle. You will be given instructions every step of the way. Mugs $25...

Steam Engine at Double CC Bar and Grill Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 1084 TN-30 WEST, Athens, TN

Steam Engine at Double CC Bar and Grill iko kwenye Facebook. Ili kuunganisha kwa Steam Engine at Double CC Bar and Grill, jiunge kwenye Facebook leo.

New Members Luncheon Decatur, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1517 TN-68, Decatur, TN

New Members Luncheon Hosted By Watts Bar Church - The Bar. Event starts at Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Decatur., Interested in becoming a member or just want more information...