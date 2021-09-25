Athens calendar: What's coming up
(ATHENS, TN) Live events are coming to Athens.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM
Address: 901 Monroe St, Sweetwater, TN
Christ exalting contemporary worship begins at 10:30 followed by Christ centered expository preaching. Everyone is welcome. Please consider worshiping from home via our online worship experience...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 136 County Road 260, Athens, TN 37303
10 Year Reunion for the McMinn County High School Class of 2011!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 501A N Main St, Sweetwater, TN
Class size is limited. Please call today to reserve your spot. 423-836-9291 Come and create your own mug or stein with Michelle. You will be given instructions every step of the way. Mugs $25...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 1084 TN-30 WEST, Athens, TN
Steam Engine at Double CC Bar and Grill iko kwenye Facebook. Ili kuunganisha kwa Steam Engine at Double CC Bar and Grill, jiunge kwenye Facebook leo.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1517 TN-68, Decatur, TN
New Members Luncheon Hosted By Watts Bar Church - The Bar. Event starts at Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Decatur., Interested in becoming a member or just want more information...
