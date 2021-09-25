CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmer, AK

Live events Palmer — what’s coming up

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 7 days ago

(PALMER, AK) Live events are coming to Palmer.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Palmer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35msKp_0c7ufH7D00

Toke N’ Paint Night @ Roxie’s

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Update 8/26/2021: Event for vaccinated people ONLY. If you’re needing more information as to why I’m changing this event to vaccinated only, please PM me. I’d be happy to chat/explain my reasons...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkwgz_0c7ufH7D00

Garden Tear Down

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

It's time to tear down the 2021 gardens! Please bring your gardening gloves, tools, and wheelbarrows if you have them and help us clean out the Grow Palmer garden beds around town. You'll be able...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9PCs_0c7ufH7D00

Palmer vs Wasilla 4:00, 5:00, 6:30

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1170 E Palmer Moose Dr, Palmer, AK

We will need 2 adult line judges for the varsity match, and adults in the concession stand for all 3 matches. You may also like the following events from Palmer Volleyball

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gszF_0c7ufH7D00

Reiki Level 2

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

This level of reiki is for the souls who are ready to step more into there own power. Reiki level 1 is about self healing and creating more space for more light. It is essential that you have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SiG7_0c7ufH7D00

Wagon Ride Tour

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 1509 S Georgeson Rd, Palmer, AK

Join us for a wagon ride tour on the farm! We love sharing the exciting work we are doing and also opportunities for you to get involved and learn! Pricing info: Adults18+ $10 18 and under $5 2...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer, AK
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Palmer Volleyball
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Palmer Today

Palmer Today

Palmer, AK
73
Followers
235
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy