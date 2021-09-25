Donor Spotlight Q&A: Cottonwood Creek Church

The 272 KIDS donor plaque is located in the new Junior High School directly across from the new offices in the education wing. The businesses and individuals who made the passing of the referendum successful are recognized on the plaque. The individuals in the photo are Superintendent Joshua Nichols, 272 KIDS committee members, Matt Willahan, Angie Dallam, Nichole Stenzel, not pictured Allison Fox and Jessica Meusel. The donors listed on the plaque include: Platinum Donors: Amboy Education Foundation, Amboy Food and Liquor, Meusel’s Dairy Delite, The First National Bank in Amboy, and Dale and Anne Morrison; Gold Donors: Stenzel Insurance, Two Sisters on Main, Sherry and Nancy, Matt Willahan-Realtor; Silver Donors: Luke and Elsa Payne and family; Bronze Donors: Dinges Fire Company, Brian and Angie Dallam, Drs. Brandon and Kelly Klein, and Gerald and Linda Klein. Underneath the donors reads: The above individuals and businesses were instrumental in the successful passing of the bond referendum for the Amboy Community Unit School District #272. Their contributions and efforts are a true testament to the value of investment, ensuring that quality education has a place in our communities and the future is secure for the youth of Amboy Schools.
