Donor Spotlight Q&A: Cottonwood Creek Church

One Sunday morning the preacher was going on and on, and it seemed the sermon would never end. The room grew warm, and a little stuffy, and the preacher showed no sign of fatigue or conclusion. On top of that the children were getting restless, the old men were snoring, and choir members were yawning — but the preacher just didn’t get it. He kept right on preaching. Finally, Mrs. Jones who was sitting on the back row got fed up. She grabbed her hymn book and threw it at the preacher. Without missing a word the preacher ducked and kept right on preaching. Missing the preacher the hymnbook hit Mrs. Smith who was sitting on the front row of the choir. As she was going down she was heard to say, “Hit me again! I can still hear him!”

