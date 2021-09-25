What’s up Oxford: Local events calendar

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxford:

Oxford Farmers' Market Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 117 Main St, Oxford, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021 Wednesday, 8am - 12 pm Location:Corner of McClanahan and Lanier Streets

Maria Parham Health Job Fair Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 566 Ruin Creek Rd, Henderson, NC

Learn more about the classes and events being offered through Maria Parham Health.

Carlee Farm Holiday Marketplace 2021 Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1003 Carlee Farm Road, Oxford, NC 27565

Carlee Farm is having a Marketplace just in time for the holidays! You have been invited as a vendor to participate!

Tabbs Creek Baptist Church Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 5609 Tabbs Creek Church Rd, Oxford, NC

Sunday Morning Service with Special Music from Strings of Victory as part of the HARVEST event.

Warrior Alumni Kickback Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 147 East Industry Drive, Oxford, NC 27565

Webb Alumni annual BATTLE OF THE CLASSES. Covid restrictions will be enforced. Mask required for entry.