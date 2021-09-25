CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

What's up Oxford: Local events calendar

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 7 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTJvo_0c7ufFLl00

Oxford Farmers' Market

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 117 Main St, Oxford, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021 Wednesday, 8am - 12 pm Location:Corner of McClanahan and Lanier Streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDdzz_0c7ufFLl00

Maria Parham Health Job Fair

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 566 Ruin Creek Rd, Henderson, NC

Learn more about the classes and events being offered through Maria Parham Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsg3k_0c7ufFLl00

Carlee Farm Holiday Marketplace 2021

Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1003 Carlee Farm Road, Oxford, NC 27565

Carlee Farm is having a Marketplace just in time for the holidays! You have been invited as a vendor to participate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVYbr_0c7ufFLl00

Tabbs Creek Baptist Church

Oxford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 5609 Tabbs Creek Church Rd, Oxford, NC

Sunday Morning Service with Special Music from Strings of Victory as part of the HARVEST event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIlxI_0c7ufFLl00

Warrior Alumni Kickback

Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 147 East Industry Drive, Oxford, NC 27565

Webb Alumni annual BATTLE OF THE CLASSES. Covid restrictions will be enforced. Mask required for entry.

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

