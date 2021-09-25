Coming soon: Keene events
(KEENE, NH) Live events are lining up on the Keene calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keene:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 755 West Hill Road, Keene, NH 03431
Come play golf with us on October 16th at Keene Country Club!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431
Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431
We are bringing in the best country and western outfit this side of the Green Mountains, and we're fairly certain beyond.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431
Very pleased to host Randy Miller, Matt Harris, and friends, for a night of Irish tunes, in our first "session".
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431
Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.
