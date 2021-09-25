Coming soon: Keene events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Keene Times
Keene Times
 7 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Live events are lining up on the Keene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDUll_0c7ufCha00

KYPN Scramble Golf Tournament

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 755 West Hill Road, Keene, NH 03431

Come play golf with us on October 16th at Keene Country Club!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeq3t_0c7ufCha00

Home Body w/ Anthony Mascia

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJvss_0c7ufCha00

Honkytonk Night w/ The Rear Defrosters

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

We are bringing in the best country and western outfit this side of the Green Mountains, and we're fairly certain beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjFHR_0c7ufCha00

Irish Session w/ Randy Miller & Matt Harris

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Very pleased to host Randy Miller, Matt Harris, and friends, for a night of Irish tunes, in our first "session".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZSX4_0c7ufCha00

Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.

The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
