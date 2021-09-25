Coming soon: Keene events

(KEENE, NH) Live events are lining up on the Keene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keene:

KYPN Scramble Golf Tournament Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 755 West Hill Road, Keene, NH 03431

Come play golf with us on October 16th at Keene Country Club!

Home Body w/ Anthony Mascia Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Join us for a safe and fulfilling return to live music!

Honkytonk Night w/ The Rear Defrosters Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

We are bringing in the best country and western outfit this side of the Green Mountains, and we're fairly certain beyond.

Irish Session w/ Randy Miller & Matt Harris Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Very pleased to host Randy Miller, Matt Harris, and friends, for a night of Irish tunes, in our first "session".

Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.