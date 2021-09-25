CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Events on the Brownwood calendar

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are coming to Brownwood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMHNG_0c7ufBor00

TLCAA Varsity Football @ Brookesmith

Brookesmith, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Brookesmith (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy - Abilene (Abilene, TX) on Friday, September 3 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPTc7_0c7ufBor00

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic

Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jmxg_0c7ufBor00

Vaccine Clinic at CCMC

Comanche, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 10201 TX-16, Comanche, TX

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available by appointment on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgxMr_0c7ufBor00

Peaster Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Comanche

Comanche, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 N Austin St, Comanche, TX

The Comanche (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Peaster (TX) on Saturday, September 25 @ 12p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rr5pX_0c7ufBor00

Stay Color 5K

Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Stay Color 5K takes place September 25, 2021 in Brownwood, Texas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Comanche, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Live Events#Tx Come
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood Dispatch

Brownwood, TX
177
Followers
474
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy