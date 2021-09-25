Events on the Brownwood calendar

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are coming to Brownwood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brownwood area:

TLCAA Varsity Football @ Brookesmith Brookesmith, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Brookesmith (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy - Abilene (Abilene, TX) on Friday, September 3 @ 7:30p.

Tuesday Cruise at the Sonic Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 974 Early Blvd, Early, TX

Come join us for our weekly Tuesday cruise at the Sonic in Early at 6:30 pm.

Vaccine Clinic at CCMC Comanche, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 10201 TX-16, Comanche, TX

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available by appointment on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the...

Peaster Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Comanche Comanche, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 N Austin St, Comanche, TX

The Comanche (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Peaster (TX) on Saturday, September 25 @ 12p.

Stay Color 5K Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Stay Color 5K takes place September 25, 2021 in Brownwood, Texas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread