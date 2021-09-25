Vernal events coming soon

(VERNAL, UT) Live events are coming to Vernal.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vernal area:

Lord of the Rings Party Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 70 W Lagoon St, Roosevelt, UT

We are celebrating the end of our Walk to Mordor event AND Hobbit Day! Stop by the library for some fun activities and a take-home party kit.

Men's Club Champion Golf Tournament Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 675 S 2000 E, Vernal, UT

Event Name: Men's Club Champion Golf Tournament Event Type(s): Community Calendar Description: Men's Club Champion Golf Tournament Event Date: 9/25/2021 Event Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Mountain...

Ashley Valley Farmers Market Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 134 W Main St, Vernal, UT

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Downtown Vernal (Next to library) - 225 East Main Street

Uintah Basin Youth Pheasant Hunt Myton, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3733 W. 10000 South, Myton, UT 84052

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and partners are hosting a free youth hunt near Myton, Utah at the Pleasant Valley Hunting Club.

Redistricting Public Hearing - City Hall Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Please join the Utah Redistricting Commission to share your concerns and give input about your district. The hearing will take place at the Roosevelt City Hall on 255 S State Street. For more...