Greenwood, MS

Live events on the horizon in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481Ken_0c7uf8Fv00

Southern University Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Itta Bena, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Fannie Lou Hamer St, Itta Bena, MS

View the Southern University Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils game played on September 26, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PtKw_0c7uf8Fv00

Circus Funtastic - GREENWOOD, MS

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1304 Cypress Ave., Greenwood, MS 38935

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLwoZ_0c7uf8Fv00

Green Street Band Plays On Green Street

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Green St, Grenada, MS

Green Street Band Plays On Green Street is on Facebook. To connect with Green Street Band Plays On Green Street, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5mIg_0c7uf8Fv00

Visitation

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Here is Melvin McChriston Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Melvin McChriston Jr. (Winona...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tkbq1_0c7uf8Fv00

FLOW 45

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:45 AM

Address: Greenwood, MS

Flow 45 is a complete workout combining dynamic and passive movements. Inspired by yoga, dance, martial arts, and physical therapy, this class links deep breathing with cardio, strength, and...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, MS
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

