Live events on the horizon in Greenwood

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

Southern University Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Itta Bena, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Fannie Lou Hamer St, Itta Bena, MS

View the Southern University Jaguars vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils game played on September 26, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

Circus Funtastic - GREENWOOD, MS Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1304 Cypress Ave., Greenwood, MS 38935

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Green Street Band Plays On Green Street Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Green St, Grenada, MS

Green Street Band Plays On Green Street is on Facebook. To connect with Green Street Band Plays On Green Street, join Facebook today.

Visitation Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Here is Melvin McChriston Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Melvin McChriston Jr. (Winona...

FLOW 45 Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:45 AM

Address: Greenwood, MS

Flow 45 is a complete workout combining dynamic and passive movements. Inspired by yoga, dance, martial arts, and physical therapy, this class links deep breathing with cardio, strength, and...