Marshfield events coming soon

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Live events are coming to Marshfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshfield:

Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1613 N Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours May 29 - October 31, 2021 Saturday and Sundays, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:Festival Foods Parking Lot, 1613 North Central

September Gallery Show "Observations and Imaginations" by Richard Mittelstadt Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 208 S Chestnut Ave, Marshfield, WI

Our September Gallery Show will be up September 1st - 28th. "Observations and Imaginations" by Richard Mittelstadt Join us for our gallery opening Thursday, September 2nd from 6-8PM.

Pumpkin Painting "Family Art Party" Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

A great opportunity to spend quality time with your child.

Nutz Deep II – Marshfield Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 809 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Though it's an unusual name, we represent some of the best Marshfield has to offer! Nutz Deep II was established in 1982 as a tavern that served various types of tap and bottled beer as well as...

Wednesday Weird Animals Class Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 248 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Wednesday Weird Animals Class is on Facebook. To connect with Wednesday Weird Animals Class, join Facebook today.