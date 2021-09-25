CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield events coming soon

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 7 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Live events are coming to Marshfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiVDR_0c7uf6UT00

Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1613 N Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours May 29 - October 31, 2021 Saturday and Sundays, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:Festival Foods Parking Lot, 1613 North Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOtp2_0c7uf6UT00

September Gallery Show "Observations and Imaginations" by Richard Mittelstadt

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 208 S Chestnut Ave, Marshfield, WI

Our September Gallery Show will be up September 1st - 28th. "Observations and Imaginations" by Richard Mittelstadt Join us for our gallery opening Thursday, September 2nd from 6-8PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl6ay_0c7uf6UT00

Pumpkin Painting "Family Art Party"

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

A great opportunity to spend quality time with your child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk1mo_0c7uf6UT00

Nutz Deep II – Marshfield

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 809 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Though it's an unusual name, we represent some of the best Marshfield has to offer! Nutz Deep II was established in 1982 as a tavern that served various types of tap and bottled beer as well as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWg8F_0c7uf6UT00

Wednesday Weird Animals Class

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 248 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Wednesday Weird Animals Class is on Facebook. To connect with Wednesday Weird Animals Class, join Facebook today.

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

