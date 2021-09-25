Local golf results
Tuesday, Sept. 21 MSGA women’s best two of four results: GROSS: R. Colucci/S. Dunkin/M. Johnson/C. Langevin 148; S. Babin/L. Blanchette/P. Good/M. Pirkola 157; D. Applebee/J. Hanley/C. Keeley/K. Koulovatos 162; N. Field/P. Hillman/A. Houser/B. McGarvey 164; N. Bither/P. Jandreau/M. Lano/L. Wintle; 167; NET: P. Cummings/H. Delp/T. Johnson/B. Redmond; 119; J. Laplante/L. Legacy/L. Pelletier/S. Soule; 125; V. Greer/L. Marquis/S. Osterrieder/C. Poulin; 126; L. Holmes/N. Nelke/K. Richardson/B. Stevens 128; P. Bouton/M. Cook/M. Dalfonso/K. Martin 133; J. Cornelio/R. Newman/P. St. Pierre 133; Skins GROSS: Karen Richardson, Birdie # 18; Stephanie Babin, Birdie #10, Diane Snow, Birdie # 13 NET: Barbara Redmond, Birdie # 14.www.sunjournal.com
