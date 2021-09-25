What’s up Talladega: Local events calendar

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Talladega:

Dee Ford's 50th Anniversary Celebration Lincoln, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1960 McCaig Rd, Lincoln, AL

Dee Ford's 50th Anniversary Celebration. September 24th, 25th and 26th at Dee Ford's West 1960 McCaig Rd. Lincoln, AL

Law Enforcement Appreciation Event Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2401 Comer Ave, Pell City, AL

Come out and join us as we honor our great men and women in blue! This event will be at the Pell City Steakhouse on Thursday, September 30th and will start at 6:00 pm. St. Clair County's Sheriff...

Monday Margaritas and Fall Pumpkins Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 6301 Stemley Bridge Rd, Pell City, AL

Come join us for a night of fun! Margaritas and Pumpkins! Have a blast creating your own piece of art and have a drink. Wake Zone is offering food and drinks at additional cost. Not a BYOB event.

LSD Varsity Football @ ASD Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Alabama School for the Deaf (Talladega, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Louisiana School for the Deaf (Baton Rouge, LA) on Saturday, September 25 @ 7p.

Escuela Mundial de Oracion Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Global School of Prayer, an event that started in South Korea and turned into a global initiative. This event focuses the Church to pray for families, local churches, the country, and global missions.