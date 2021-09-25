CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega News Flash

What’s up Talladega: Local events calendar

Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 7 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Talladega has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Talladega:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6iys_0c7ueqbV00

Dee Ford's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Lincoln, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1960 McCaig Rd, Lincoln, AL

Dee Ford's 50th Anniversary Celebration. September 24th, 25th and 26th at Dee Ford's West 1960 McCaig Rd. Lincoln, AL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Vw65_0c7ueqbV00

Law Enforcement Appreciation Event

Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2401 Comer Ave, Pell City, AL

Come out and join us as we honor our great men and women in blue! This event will be at the Pell City Steakhouse on Thursday, September 30th and will start at 6:00 pm. St. Clair County's Sheriff...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoVMe_0c7ueqbV00

Monday Margaritas and Fall Pumpkins

Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 6301 Stemley Bridge Rd, Pell City, AL

Come join us for a night of fun! Margaritas and Pumpkins! Have a blast creating your own piece of art and have a drink. Wake Zone is offering food and drinks at additional cost. Not a BYOB event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBfvF_0c7ueqbV00

LSD Varsity Football @ ASD

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Alabama School for the Deaf (Talladega, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Louisiana School for the Deaf (Baton Rouge, LA) on Saturday, September 25 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oT0US_0c7ueqbV00

Escuela Mundial de Oracion

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Global School of Prayer, an event that started in South Korea and turned into a global initiative. This event focuses the Church to pray for families, local churches, the country, and global missions.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Talladega#Al Starts#Al Come#The Pell City Steakhouse#Church
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Talladega News Flash

Talladega News Flash

Talladega, AL
261
Followers
409
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy