Live events on the horizon in Gainesville
(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gainesville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Gainesville area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Calling All SHR (Jody) Alumni, We are looking for SHR participants to march in the Medal of Honor Parade. Everyone always has a good time; we only repeat a couple of movements in the parade. So...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 19691 US-77, Thackerville, OK
A “Known-Distance Appleseed” is a weekend-long program that teaches the secrets of shooting out to 400 yards, including target detection and ranging; measuring and compensating for wind; scopes...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 401 N Dixon St, Gainesville, TX
First Christian Church presents the Second Chance Car Show benefiting Abigail's Arms. September 25, 2021 from 9:00 AM- 2:00 PM. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with Judging at 12:00 PM.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Address: 1525 W. California St., Gainesville, TX 76240
Be a part of our team as we celebrate the accomplishments of scholarship recipients and donors!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Address: 200 S Weaver St, Gainesville, TX
In-person Children's Classes return! To allow for social distancing, classes will be held on the south Library lawn. Each parent/child group will have a hoola hoop to mark their spot so bring a...
