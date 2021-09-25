CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gainesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gainesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA5CJ_0c7ueo5H00

Medal of Honor Parade

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Calling All SHR (Jody) Alumni, We are looking for SHR participants to march in the Medal of Honor Parade. Everyone always has a good time; we only repeat a couple of movements in the parade. So...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rw1JQ_0c7ueo5H00

Temple, TX Known Distance Appleseed Sept 25-26, 2021

Thackerville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 19691 US-77, Thackerville, OK

A “Known-Distance Appleseed” is a weekend-long program that teaches the secrets of shooting out to 400 yards, including target detection and ranging; measuring and compensating for wind; scopes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJpBQ_0c7ueo5H00

Second Chance Car Show

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 N Dixon St, Gainesville, TX

First Christian Church presents the Second Chance Car Show benefiting Abigail's Arms. September 25, 2021 from 9:00 AM- 2:00 PM. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with Judging at 12:00 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUhR7_0c7ueo5H00

NCTC Foundation Donor-Scholar Breakfast

Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1525 W. California St., Gainesville, TX 76240

Be a part of our team as we celebrate the accomplishments of scholarship recipients and donors!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaEQ2_0c7ueo5H00

Weekly Children's Class : Fall

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 S Weaver St, Gainesville, TX

In-person Children's Classes return! To allow for social distancing, classes will be held on the south Library lawn. Each parent/child group will have a hoola hoop to mark their spot so bring a...

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
