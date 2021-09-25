CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy calendar: What's coming up

(TROY, AL) Troy is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Troy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8kG7_0c7uejfe00

PlaceMaking Workshop

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 63 S. Court Square, Troy, AL

PlaceMaking is a multi-faceted approach to the planning, design, and management of public spaces, which capitalizes on a local community's assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANMF9_0c7uejfe00

Story Time - Buzz...Buzz....Honey Bees

Ozark, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 416 James St, Ozark, AL

Buzz...Buzzz.... What's that?! It's a Honey Bee Story Time at your Library! Join us to learn all about the "buzz" on honey bees! We're reading "Willbee the Bumblebee" by Craig Smith and Maureen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZZJT_0c7uejfe00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 213 N 3 Notch St, Troy, AL

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A70VQ_0c7uejfe00

Annual Pioneer Days

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 248 US-231, Troy, AL

Native American and Civil War encampments, pioneer settlers, demonstrations, surrey and wagon rides, hearth cooking, hymns in the log church, school lessons, quilting, and arts & crafts. Friday is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWnhG_0c7uejfe00

Blood Drive at Walmart of Troy

Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1420 Highway 231 S, Troy, AL

This event listing provided for the Troy community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

