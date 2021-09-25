Sonora events coming up

(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sonora:

Tuolumne Utilities District Regular Board Meeting Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 18885 Nugget Blvd, Sonora, CA

TUD is governed by a five-member Board of Directors, elected at large. The Board of Directors establishes policies for the operation of the District. The Board employs a General Manager whose...

Sonora High Foundation Golf Tournament Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 17566 Lime Kiln Rd, Sonora, CA

Wonderful Golf Tournament to raise funds for Sonora High student scholarships and classroom mini-grants.

Bounce Back From Summer Firm and Tone Event Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 136 S Washington St, Sonora, CA

Please join us for this amazing skincare event featuring Internationally Trained Paramedical Esthetician Vena Hudgins. She will be offering microchanneling and skincare education. Space is...

v. Fresno City Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 11600 Columbia College Dr, Sonora, CA

v. Fresno City at Columbia College Oak Pavillion, Sonora, CA 95370, Sonora, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sonora, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sonora, CA 95370

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.