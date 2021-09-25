CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon calendar: Coming events

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 7 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abingdon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmIhs_0c7ueeG100

LinkedIn - Building a Professional Presence

Meadowview, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: The van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development at Emory & Henry College, Meadowview, VA

Start your new profile today on LinkedIn by learning tips and strategies associated with building your professional social media including career networking with E&H alumni, searching for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEBR7_0c7ueeG100

Wellness from the Wild: Autumn

Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 27220 Fairhaven Road, Alvarado, VA 24211

Wellness from the Wild: Autumn will find us outside getting to know our native medicine plants first-hand from the field & forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYhCU_0c7ueeG100

Free Friday - WRECK ART!

Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Academy Drive Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210

First Friday at Art Lab means it’s time for WRECK ART, a free workshop that lets you put your own spin on art in history!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZvdv_0c7ueeG100

Transfer Day at Virginia Highlands Community College

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 VHCC Dr, Abingdon, VA

Our Associate Director of Transfer Students will be in the Collins Student Center. Stop by to learn about the transfer application process, areas of study, merit scholarships, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153CUh_0c7ueeG100

Abingdon Farmers Market

Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Remsburg Dr, Abingdon, VA

Come see why we have been voted Best Farmers Market in SW. Virginia by the readers of Virginia Living. We are a producer only market were our vendors Make It, Grow It or Raise It.

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

