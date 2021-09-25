CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In Preparation for Monday Vaccination Deadline, Governor Hochul Releases Comprehensive Plan to Address Preventable Health Care Staffing Shortage

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 7 days ago

Plan Includes Preparation of State of Emergency Declaration to Supplement Workforce Supply at Health Care Facilities. Would Enable Qualified Health Care Professionals Licensed in Other States or Countries, Recent Graduates, Retired and Formerly Practicing Health Care Professionals to Practice in New York. Other Options Include Deployment of Medically-Trained National Guard,...

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
urbancny.com

New York State Announces Increase in Food Benefits for Low-Income New Yorkers

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Households to See Regular Monthly Benefit Increase of About $36 Per Person Starting in October. Boost in Benefits to Bring More Than $1.4 Billion in Additional Federal Funding to New York. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Health Care#Home Care#Covid#The Department Of Labor
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE
providencejournal.com

Will unvaccinated RI health-care workers be able to collect unemployment benefits?

CRANSTON — Health-care workers who lose their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 probably will not qualify to collect unemployment benefits, according to the director of the state Department of Labor and Training. That also applies to workers who are placed on unpaid leave, rather than fired...
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Increases Pressure On COVID Vaccine Holdouts As Deadline For Health Care Workers Approaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers in New York state must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul increased the pressure on vaccine holdouts, announcing a plan to replace fired workers, including bringing in the National Guard. Medial assistant Junior Reynoso, of Washington Heights, works at an office in Hell’s Kitchen, helping people get COVID tests and vaccinations. “I don’t want to get vaccinated,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. He’s unvaccinated and vows to remain that way for now, despite Monday’s deadline. “I’m ready to lose my job, and there’s a lot of jobs out there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is up for some Minnesota health care workers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many health systems are requiring them, and Friday is the deadline for employees at Hennepin Health care, Essentia and Allina Health. WCCO spoke to an Allina Health nurse who wished to stay anonymous in fear of employer retaliation. She said the vaccine mandate ignited concerns over losing jobs. She added that she knows a couple of people who will be fired. Fortunately, her religious exemption was approved. “Aborted fetal tissues was used to come up with the COVID injection. As a...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
KRDO News Channel 13

Concerns over staffing and closures emerge after Colorado health care vaccine deadline passes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Hospital Association is expressing concerns about how the state's health care worker vaccine mandate will be enforced. Colorado's current vaccine mandate requires all health care workers to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by September 30. Health care employees are required to be The post Concerns over staffing and closures emerge after Colorado health care vaccine deadline passes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Gov. Hochul: Health care workers have until Monday to get vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul held a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning where she announced the resignation of New York’s health commissioner, a new state-sponsored vaccine incentive, and a reminder for health care workers to get vaccinated by Monday’s deadline of Sept. 27. Dr. Zucker. New York Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy