In Preparation for Monday Vaccination Deadline, Governor Hochul Releases Comprehensive Plan to Address Preventable Health Care Staffing Shortage
Plan Includes Preparation of State of Emergency Declaration to Supplement Workforce Supply at Health Care Facilities. Would Enable Qualified Health Care Professionals Licensed in Other States or Countries, Recent Graduates, Retired and Formerly Practicing Health Care Professionals to Practice in New York. Other Options Include Deployment of Medically-Trained National Guard,...www.urbancny.com
