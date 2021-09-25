CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville events coming soon

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 7 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Madisonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0DKz_0c7ueUNd00

JOIN CUB SCOUTS! @ First Christian Church

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 College Dr, Madisonville, KY

Come learn what Cub Scouts has to offer! Events that include shooting BB guns, bow and arrows, crafts, S.T.E.M activities, and most importantly... FUN! Questions?! Contact Brandon Towery at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLwce_0c7ueUNd00

Cloverfest

Dawson Springs, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 4h Camp Dr, Dawson Springs, KY

Cloverfest Hosted By West Kentucky 4-H Camp. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Dawson Springs., Ooo and come September,Ooo well all remember,Ooo our camping days and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zE6s_0c7ueUNd00

Crofton Baptist Church Revival Services

Crofton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:59 AM

Crofton Baptist Church, 155 College Street, Crofton, KY will be having REVIVAL services on Sunday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 29. Evangelist will be Mark Partin, Pastor of Grapevine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XonFi_0c7ueUNd00

Hopkins County Farmers' Market

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Mahr Park Rd, Madisonville, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays: 2pm - 7pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:Mahr Park Arboretum at the Denny Peyton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416sZG_0c7ueUNd00

Kentucky Revival

Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 320 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330

A free weekend long event open to all who seek MORE of Jesus!

