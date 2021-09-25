Madisonville events coming soon

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Madisonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madisonville:

JOIN CUB SCOUTS! @ First Christian Church Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 College Dr, Madisonville, KY

Come learn what Cub Scouts has to offer! Events that include shooting BB guns, bow and arrows, crafts, S.T.E.M activities, and most importantly... FUN! Questions?! Contact Brandon Towery at...

Cloverfest Dawson Springs, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 4h Camp Dr, Dawson Springs, KY

Cloverfest Hosted By West Kentucky 4-H Camp. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Dawson Springs., Ooo and come September,Ooo well all remember,Ooo our camping days and...

Crofton Baptist Church Revival Services Crofton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:59 AM

Crofton Baptist Church, 155 College Street, Crofton, KY will be having REVIVAL services on Sunday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 29. Evangelist will be Mark Partin, Pastor of Grapevine...

Hopkins County Farmers' Market Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 55 Mahr Park Rd, Madisonville, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays: 2pm - 7pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm Location:Mahr Park Arboretum at the Denny Peyton

Kentucky Revival Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 320 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330

A free weekend long event open to all who seek MORE of Jesus!