Do You Remember…Ed Wells?

Ed Wells was a consummate businessman who served his country, community, and God. Edward Kenneth Wells was born in Hanna, Oklahoma in 1925, graduated from Hanna High School and attended college, all before being drafted at 18. He was discharged from the military in 1945 and subsequently enrolled at Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University) where he met his bride-to-be, Earlene Donahoo. On January 1, 1948, the couple was betrothed in the First Assembly of God Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Reverend Verlin Stewart officiated.