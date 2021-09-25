CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Sequim events coming up

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Sequim has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sequim:

Harvest of Hope 19th Annual Winemakers Gala

Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA

The 19th annual gala will once again raise funds for local cancer patients being treated at Olympic Medical Cancer Center through the provision of services, programs and equipment. Per...

Candidate Debates: City Council - Position 4

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 S Del Guzzi Dr, Port Angeles, WA

Moderator: Andrew May This week you will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates for City Council Position 4 Candidates: Dexter / Procter Each candidate will have a chance to introduce...

The Big Fun

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 E Railroad Ave, Port Angeles, WA

Mark your calendars and grab your leisure suits! The Big Fun presented by the Port Angeles Wharf and PA Panto in conjunction with @bighurtpa coming September 25! A 70’s themed fun filled day for...

Little Hurt 2021

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1900 W Lauridsen Blvd, Port Angeles, WA

The Little Hurt 2021 is on Sunday September 26, 2021. It includes the following events: Category 1: 4th-6th grade, Category 2: 7th-8th grade, and Category 3: 9th grade.

Leaning Into...Letting Go and Embracing You! (September Book Club)

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 116 N Lincoln St, Port Angeles, WA

Welcome to the FIRST edition of the "Leaning Into..." A women's book club in Port Angeles! About this Event Welcome to "Leaning Into..." a monthly book club that allows you the space to lean into...

