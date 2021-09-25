CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College GameDay picks: Watch Lee Corso make headgear pick for Notre Dame-Wisconsin

By Ethan Lee
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege GameDay is in Chicago as the Wisconsin Badgers get set to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Who did Lee Corso select today?. The Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are moments away from facing each other in Soldier Field. As the Badgers and Fighting Irish are meeting up in a neutral site game, both ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff are in Chicago for the game.

