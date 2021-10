My husband’s Aunt Elaine is turning 95 this month. Forty-nine years ago when he moved to California, he stayed with Aunt Elaine’s family and she is like a second mother to him. In fact, she’s like a second mother to everyone who knows her. She’s a grandmother of 11 and a great-grandmother of 21. Every Christmas she remembers each family by baking cookies and breads for all of us. (That’s a lot of baking!) At parties, Aunt Elaine is dressed in matching pastels with color-coordinated shoes and accessories. She still lives alone, but lately she and her family are considering whether it’s time for her to have more assistance.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO