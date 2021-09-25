CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Lucedale events coming soon

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 7 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Lucedale.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lucedale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32e886_0c7udTX700

Lafayette Avenue Market

Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

An open Market, located on Lafayette Avenue, for the businesses in Leakesville to showcase and sell their goods, for the local artisans to sell their wares, and also homebased business vendors...

Learn More

Selfiescape MS

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11988 Mississippi 57, Ste D, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us at the MS Gulf Coast’s first selfie experience!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nr2mc_0c7udTX700

Louisiana @ South Alabama Alumni Tailgate

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Mitchell Center Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Join the Alumni Association and cheer on your Ragin' Cajuns in Mobile!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17d7EX_0c7udTX700

13th Annual Port City Secondliners Ball "King Green"

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 AM

Address: 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608

this years Annual PCS Ball is near and We looking for the crew. call 251-209-0276 for your tables and tix

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485zxU_0c7udTX700

Health Disparities: Closing the Gap

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Alumni Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Join us for a discussion on how our community can address the issues and work together to solve the problem.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Vancleave, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Lucedale, MS
Lucedale, MS
Government
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ms Gulf Coast#Mitchell Center Drive#Al 36608 Join#The Alumni Association#Ragin#Cajuns
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
117
Followers
434
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy