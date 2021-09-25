Lucedale events coming soon

(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Lucedale.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lucedale:

Lafayette Avenue Market Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

An open Market, located on Lafayette Avenue, for the businesses in Leakesville to showcase and sell their goods, for the local artisans to sell their wares, and also homebased business vendors...

Selfiescape MS Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 11988 Mississippi 57, Ste D, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us at the MS Gulf Coast’s first selfie experience!!

Louisiana @ South Alabama Alumni Tailgate Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Mitchell Center Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Join the Alumni Association and cheer on your Ragin' Cajuns in Mobile!

13th Annual Port City Secondliners Ball "King Green" Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 AM

Address: 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608

this years Annual PCS Ball is near and We looking for the crew. call 251-209-0276 for your tables and tix

Health Disparities: Closing the Gap Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Alumni Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

Join us for a discussion on how our community can address the issues and work together to solve the problem.