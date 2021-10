In an insipid match which took place in the Turf Moor, Burnley were held by Norwich in a goalless draw. Burnley were in control of the possession from the start with Brownhill and Mcneil threatening the visitors constantly. Norwich started brightly in the second half with Normann and Pukki going close. Brownhill and Westwood of Burnley were threatening Norwich but their defence saw through a draw in a rather slow game. Coincidentally it was the first-ever goalless draw between Burnley and Norwich City in 44 meetings.

