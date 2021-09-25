Jacksonville events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

Jacksonville Farmers Market

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM Location:Lincoln Square Shopping Center,901 West

Robert J. Lasley

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Lincoln Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Robert J. Lasley, 85, of Jacksonville, IL died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Aperion Care. He was born Feb. 3, 1936, in Keokuk, IA, the son of Robert and Ruby Irene Billington Lasley. He married Pam...

Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Holiday's on Parade Sale at the Morgan County fair 4H building

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

largest Holiday decor sale in the region. come shop from thousands of unique fall and Christmas items.

Short Notice Live!!

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Short Notice Live!! is on Facebook. To connect with Short Notice Live!!, join Facebook today.

Beginning Beekeeping

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Are you interested in becoming a beekeeper? Here's your chance to learn. Join us for the 5-part Beginning Beekeeping course. Learn the basics of beekeeping including:

