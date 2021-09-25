CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

Gallup events calendar

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 7 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Gallup is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gallup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nyS0_0c7udLiX00

Picturing Women Inventors Poster Exhibition

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

During the month of September, OFPL is displaying a series of posters that explore the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women. Astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2Vtj_0c7udLiX00

Friends of Hubbell Native American Arts Auction

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 410 Bataan Veterans St, Gallup, NM

Friends of Hubbell Native American Arts Auction The Native American Art Auctions has become Hubbell’s biggest fundraising event. The auction has been called the best-kept secret in the Southwest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1yXt_0c7udLiX00

Boys Soccer HOME vs. Oak Grove

Rehoboth, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 7 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Rehoboth, NM

The Rehoboth Christian (Rehoboth, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41va8N_0c7udLiX00

State Transportation Commission meeting

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: VCC 5 McKinley County Courthouse Rotunda 207 West Hill St, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The New Mexico Department of Transportation will conduct a State Transportation Commission meeting in District Six on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at the McKinley County Courthouse (207...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u5ht_0c7udLiX00

Ramah Farmers' Market

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallup, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Rehoboth, NM
City
Gallup, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auctions#American Art#Ofpl#Nm Friends
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gallup Today

Gallup Today

Gallup, NM
159
Followers
396
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy