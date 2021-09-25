Gallup events calendar

(GALLUP, NM) Gallup is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gallup:

Picturing Women Inventors Poster Exhibition Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

During the month of September, OFPL is displaying a series of posters that explore the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women. Astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join...

Friends of Hubbell Native American Arts Auction Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 410 Bataan Veterans St, Gallup, NM

Friends of Hubbell Native American Arts Auction The Native American Art Auctions has become Hubbell’s biggest fundraising event. The auction has been called the best-kept secret in the Southwest...

Boys Soccer HOME vs. Oak Grove Rehoboth, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 7 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Rehoboth, NM

The Rehoboth Christian (Rehoboth, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Oak Grove Classical Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, September 30 @ 4p.

State Transportation Commission meeting Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: VCC 5 McKinley County Courthouse Rotunda 207 West Hill St, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The New Mexico Department of Transportation will conduct a State Transportation Commission meeting in District Six on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at the McKinley County Courthouse (207...

Ramah Farmers' Market Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street