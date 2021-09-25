Americus events coming up

(AMERICUS, GA) Americus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Americus area:

Blind Leading the Blind (Raising Kids in a Digital Era) Americus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 S Lee St, Americus, GA

Rebecca Ferguson is a licensed marriage and family therapist. Rebecca will be leading a three-week seminar to raise awareness of the potential dangers our kids face when entering the digital...

VHS Varsity Volleyball Region Quad Games Leesburg, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 Trojan Way, Leesburg, GA

What VHS Varsity Volleyball Region Quad Games When 9/28/2021, 4:30 PM Where Lee County High School, 1 Trojan Way, Leesburg, GA

Southern Hospitality w/CTC Events Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 East 4th Avenue, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Southern Hospitality... It's more than music it's a VIBE featuring live performances by: C-Renā and Justin James.

"The Art of Wine" Wine Dinner Buena Vista, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 N. Church Street, Buena Vista, GA 31803

Multi-course meal and select wine pairings. Cocktails available in The Cobalt Lounge starting at 5PM. Event will begin promptly at 6PM.

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Americus, GA 31709

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Americus-area adults ages 18+)