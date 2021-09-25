CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NC

Live events coming up in Clinton

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clinton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i54Cp_0c7udHBd00

JSCC Muscadine Festival 5K/Fun Run

Kenansville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 195 Fairgrounds Dr, Kenansville, NC

Organizers have canceled the 2020 NC Muscadine Festival. The new date is Sept. 25, 2021, at the Duplin Events Center. The festival was canceled in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper's State of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbg6i_0c7udHBd00

Fall Festival, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10276 N, US-421, Clinton, NC

Lots of our great activities are open and we are celebrating fall at our farm.When you arrive you may notice things are a little different. We did thi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tkwU_0c7udHBd00

Kids Day Out - Fall Festival

Autryville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 114 East Williams Street, Autryville, NC 28318

This special Fall Festival event is for kids to enjoy a fun get together to celebrate fall with pumpkin painting, games and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3219hP_0c7udHBd00

September 25th

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

3 attractions one place all for 35 dollars! The number 1 Haunted Hayride in the state, 5 acre Haunted Corn Maze, and NC Zombie Hunt! Located 2914 Bud Johnson rd Clinton NC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIQoU_0c7udHBd00

JV Tennis vs. Fayetteville Academy

Harrells, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 360 Tomahawk Hwy, Harrells, NC

The Harrells Christian Academy (Harrells, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Fayetteville Academy (Fayetteville, NC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5:15p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Autryville, NC
Clinton, NC
Government
City
Clinton, NC
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
115
Followers
395
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy