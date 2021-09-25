Live events coming up in Clinton

(CLINTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Clinton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clinton:

JSCC Muscadine Festival 5K/Fun Run Kenansville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 195 Fairgrounds Dr, Kenansville, NC

Organizers have canceled the 2020 NC Muscadine Festival. The new date is Sept. 25, 2021, at the Duplin Events Center. The festival was canceled in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper's State of...

Fall Festival, Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10276 N, US-421, Clinton, NC

Lots of our great activities are open and we are celebrating fall at our farm.When you arrive you may notice things are a little different. We did thi

Kids Day Out - Fall Festival Autryville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 114 East Williams Street, Autryville, NC 28318

This special Fall Festival event is for kids to enjoy a fun get together to celebrate fall with pumpkin painting, games and more!

September 25th Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

3 attractions one place all for 35 dollars! The number 1 Haunted Hayride in the state, 5 acre Haunted Corn Maze, and NC Zombie Hunt! Located 2914 Bud Johnson rd Clinton NC

JV Tennis vs. Fayetteville Academy Harrells, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 360 Tomahawk Hwy, Harrells, NC

The Harrells Christian Academy (Harrells, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Fayetteville Academy (Fayetteville, NC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5:15p.