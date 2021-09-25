Dickson calendar: Events coming up

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dickson:

Burns Cowboys Homecoming Game vendor pop up Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Tina’s Creations will be set up at the Homecoming game. Come by and help support your local Burns Cowboys teams. Lots vendors set.

National Public Lands Day Canoe Float Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

Enjoy National Public Lands Day on Lake Woodhaven canoeing with ranger Tim.. Meet at the Lake Woodhaven boat ramp (Camp 2 Road) at 12:45 and we will take a casual canoe float. There is a $10.00...

Open House Shopping Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Open House Shopping at 100 S Mulberry St, Dickson, TN 37055-1941, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

Montgomery Bell Hike: "Plan A" trail Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

The trails at Montgomery Bell State Park are beautiful escapes with diverse trails, creek-side paths, lake views, and mild elevation. PLEASE, PLEASE read the description. Thanks! This is an...

Dyno day Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 587 TN-46, Dickson, TN

Ready to leave your feelings at home and spend some subie fam dyno time? Details are being worked out, but looking at $100 for three pulls, byob and snacks, hang out, take photos, give people...