Dickson, TN

Dickson calendar: Events coming up

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 7 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dickson:



Burns Cowboys Homecoming Game vendor pop up

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Tina’s Creations will be set up at the Homecoming game. Come by and help support your local Burns Cowboys teams. Lots vendors set.



National Public Lands Day Canoe Float

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

Enjoy National Public Lands Day on Lake Woodhaven canoeing with ranger Tim.. Meet at the Lake Woodhaven boat ramp (Camp 2 Road) at 12:45 and we will take a casual canoe float. There is a $10.00...



Open House Shopping

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Open House Shopping at 100 S Mulberry St, Dickson, TN 37055-1941, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

Montgomery Bell Hike: "Plan A" trail

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1020 Jackson Hill Rd, Burns, TN

The trails at Montgomery Bell State Park are beautiful escapes with diverse trails, creek-side paths, lake views, and mild elevation. PLEASE, PLEASE read the description. Thanks! This is an...



Dyno day

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 587 TN-46, Dickson, TN

Ready to leave your feelings at home and spend some subie fam dyno time? Details are being worked out, but looking at $100 for three pulls, byob and snacks, hang out, take photos, give people...

Dickson, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
City
Burns, TN
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

