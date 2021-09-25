CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg events calendar

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 7 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Dyersburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dyersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyWxo_0c7udCm000

Main Street Dyersburg Farmers Market

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 335 Clark Ave, Dyersburg, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - September 2021Tuesday and Saturday, 8AM - 12PMLocation:Downtown River Park - 335 Clark Avenue South

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omlyy_0c7udCm000

Air Base Flea Market-Halls TN

Halls, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Fall Flea Market for Friday and Saturday. Music will be Saturday starting at 11

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7mj8_0c7udCm000

West Tennessee Greenwing Event

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6875 Lenox-Nauvoo Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Bring the kids and the family for a fun day at Fyrne Lake enjoying the outdoors. - Sat, Sep 25, 2021 - Dyersburg, TN - online ticket sales

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7JgK_0c7udCm000

Technology Class-Google Drive

Trimble, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join us for a free Technology Class and learn how to use Google Drive, a Cloud Based Storage option. Bring your device if you have one, we will also have some on hand for use.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2MFd_0c7udCm000

Keto & Mediterranean Diet Class

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 401 Country Club Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Come join us and learn the Basics of Keto and as a bonus, the basics of the Mediterranean Diet!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, TN
Dyersburg, TN
Government
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Drive#Cloud Based Storage
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
202
Followers
469
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy