Dyersburg events calendar

(DYERSBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Dyersburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dyersburg:

Main Street Dyersburg Farmers Market Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 335 Clark Ave, Dyersburg, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - September 2021Tuesday and Saturday, 8AM - 12PMLocation:Downtown River Park - 335 Clark Avenue South

Air Base Flea Market-Halls TN Halls, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Fall Flea Market for Friday and Saturday. Music will be Saturday starting at 11

West Tennessee Greenwing Event Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6875 Lenox-Nauvoo Rd, Dyersburg, TN

Bring the kids and the family for a fun day at Fyrne Lake enjoying the outdoors. - Sat, Sep 25, 2021 - Dyersburg, TN - online ticket sales

Technology Class-Google Drive Trimble, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join us for a free Technology Class and learn how to use Google Drive, a Cloud Based Storage option. Bring your device if you have one, we will also have some on hand for use.

Keto & Mediterranean Diet Class Dyersburg, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 401 Country Club Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Come join us and learn the Basics of Keto and as a bonus, the basics of the Mediterranean Diet!