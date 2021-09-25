Immokalee calendar: Coming events

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Immokalee area:

Pepper Ranch Preserve Native Sunflower Viewing Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Visit the Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee, FL to experience the annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers.

Exotic Animal Encounter and Day Tour Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2755 Inez Road, Naples, FL 34117

Encounter and learn about Exotic Wildlife at NGALA Wildlife Preserve!

2A Range Day Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us as we support our 2A rights, so we can a better responsible citizens. Run some drills have fun, eat tacos & smoke cigars

Wet Walk: CREW Cypress Dome Trail Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 3980 Corkscrew Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us for our 2021 Wet Walk series! This hike is perfect for beginners who have never or have rarely been on wet walks.

Hobbyist Photographers- Sunset Sunflowers at Pepper Ranch Preserve Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join Conservation Collier for a special sunset photography event of the native sunflower bloom at Pepper Ranch Preserve.