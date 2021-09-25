CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee calendar: Coming events

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 7 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Immokalee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmTxx_0c7udBtH00

Pepper Ranch Preserve Native Sunflower Viewing

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Visit the Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee, FL to experience the annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gq8pw_0c7udBtH00

Exotic Animal Encounter and Day Tour

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2755 Inez Road, Naples, FL 34117

Encounter and learn about Exotic Wildlife at NGALA Wildlife Preserve!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4ff3_0c7udBtH00

2A Range Day

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us as we support our 2A rights, so we can a better responsible citizens. Run some drills have fun, eat tacos & smoke cigars

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmscG_0c7udBtH00

Wet Walk: CREW Cypress Dome Trail

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 3980 Corkscrew Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us for our 2021 Wet Walk series! This hike is perfect for beginners who have never or have rarely been on wet walks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUa46_0c7udBtH00

Hobbyist Photographers- Sunset Sunflowers at Pepper Ranch Preserve

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join Conservation Collier for a special sunset photography event of the native sunflower bloom at Pepper Ranch Preserve.

Learn More

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

