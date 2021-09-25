Immokalee calendar: Coming events
(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Immokalee area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL 34142
Visit the Pepper Ranch Preserve in Immokalee, FL to experience the annual bloom event of native Southeastern sunflowers.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 2755 Inez Road, Naples, FL 34117
Encounter and learn about Exotic Wildlife at NGALA Wildlife Preserve!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, Immokalee, FL 34142
Join us as we support our 2A rights, so we can a better responsible citizens. Run some drills have fun, eat tacos & smoke cigars
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Address: 3980 Corkscrew Road, Immokalee, FL 34142
Join us for our 2021 Wet Walk series! This hike is perfect for beginners who have never or have rarely been on wet walks.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, FL 34142
Join Conservation Collier for a special sunset photography event of the native sunflower bloom at Pepper Ranch Preserve.
Comments / 0