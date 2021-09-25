CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Events on the Coos Bay calendar

 7 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Coos Bay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgkcJ_0c7udA0Y00

ISCS Sprint Cars Battle At The Bay

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYCmm_0c7udA0Y00

Here & Now Group of Narcotics Anonymous

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMx60_0c7udA0Y00

MHS Homecoming Week

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

What MHS Homecoming Week When 9/29/2021 Monday - Black Out Tuesday - Sports Day Wednesday - Teacher Dress Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NDEr_0c7udA0Y00

Grace is Greater Sermon Series

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 625 E 10th St, Coquille, OR

God's plan to overcome your past, redeem your pain, and rewrite your story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4orL_0c7udA0Y00

Eastside Neighborhood Watch

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 365 D St, Coos Bay, OR

This Eastside/Coos Bay group meets the last Thursday of the month prior to the Eastside Neighborhood Watch.

Comments / 0

KCBY

Coos Bay plans to improve downtown parking

COOS BAY, Ore. — Have you had trouble finding parking in downtown Coos Bay? Especially on Wednesdays for the Farmers Market?. The City of Coos Bay is looking to improve that. There's an empty lot on Central Ave. and S. Third Street that will eventually become a parking lot. The...
COOS BAY, OR
beachconnection.net

Coos Bay's Shore Acres Lights Canceled, Other Oregon Coast Event Dropouts

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One of the biggest Christmas light displays in all of the Pacific Northwest is down for the count this December. The Holiday Lights at Shore Acres was scheduled to return at the end of the year, but Tuesday organizers announced its cancellation. (Photo courtesy Oregon State Parks)
COOS BAY, OR
World Link

Coos Bay closes crab dock in Empire

The city of Coos Bay has decided to close the city crab dock located at the west end of Michigan Avenue in Empire. This closure is for safety purposes while the city has the dock evaluated for structural integrity. City staff was alerted to lateral movement of the structure during...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Coos Bay hospital sees slowdown in Covid hospitalizations

COOS BAY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is starting to see some slowdown in Covid hospitalizations, with only 13 Covid in patients on Wednesday. Numbers are about half of the peak they hit during the current surge in cases. The hospital was previously worried about running out...
COOS BAY, OR
funcheap.com

Fremont Opens Its Newest Park in Decades

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, Fremont celebrated the grand opening of the city’s newest community park in decades. The Lila Bringhurst Park officially opened to the public on August 18. The two-acre park, built by Lennar, Inc., is located on a four-acre site in Fremont’s Innovation District and is adjacent to Lila Bringhurst Elementary School and serves as a joint-use park with the Fremont Unified School District.
FREMONT, CA
World Link

Campfires allowed in Coos Bay District campgrounds

With recent rain and more seasonable weather on the southern Oregon Coast, the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management is increasing the number of locations where campfires are allowed. Starting Sept. 23, campfires are allowed in the following designated campgrounds on the Coos Bay District in Coos,...
COOS BAY, OR
theavtimes.com

“Structure” opens at MOAH Oct. 2

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History on Wednesday announced the opening of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions featuring artists HK Zamani, Kimberly Brooks, Chelsea Dean, Mela M, Matjames Metson, Jim Richard, and Cinta Vidal. Additionally, pieces by Coleen Sterritt from MOAH’s permanent collection will be on display.
LANCASTER, CA
