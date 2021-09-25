Events on the Coos Bay calendar

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Coos Bay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coos Bay:

ISCS Sprint Cars Battle At The Bay Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 94320 OR-42, Coos Bay, OR

Here & Now Group of Narcotics Anonymous Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

MHS Homecoming Week Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

What MHS Homecoming Week When 9/29/2021 Monday - Black Out Tuesday - Sports Day Wednesday - Teacher Dress Up

Grace is Greater Sermon Series Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 625 E 10th St, Coquille, OR

God's plan to overcome your past, redeem your pain, and rewrite your story.

Eastside Neighborhood Watch Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 365 D St, Coos Bay, OR

This Eastside/Coos Bay group meets the last Thursday of the month prior to the Eastside Neighborhood Watch.