CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Brenham calendar: Coming events

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brenham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08chqC_0c7ud9D400

1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili Cook-off

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 13744 Whitman Road, Brenham, TX 77833

You don't want to miss this family friendly 1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili-Cookoff. There will be fun activities, food trucks and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4vnj_0c7ud9D400

Sunday Funday at Brazos Valley Brewery

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 S Jackson St, Brenham, TX

Sunday we are open 12pm-7pm, Food Truck and Yummy Pretzels and Nachos available, Live Music 3pm-6pm, Playground for the kiddos so we are family friendly and pet friendly! Come try one of our 18...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZBs1_0c7ud9D400

Yellow Rose Boot Scoot

Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, TX 77833

It's not your usual gala fund raising event. Come celebrate with a Texas-style dinner and boot scoot!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0fXn_0c7ud9D400

The Mighty Orq Live @ HSF Biergarten

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 307 S Park St, Brenham, TX

It's Oktoberfest Time once again and we're gonna celebrate German-style all day in the biergarten! We're opening the doors at noon with several classic examples of traditional German Märzens and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNE0W_0c7ud9D400

Unity Theatre Presents a Romantic Comedy "Barefoot In The Park"

Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Church St, Brenham, TX

Unity Theatre Presents Barefoot In The Park by Neil Simon. Free-spirited Corie and straight-laced Paul are madly in love newlyweds and until she sets her conservative widowed mother up with their...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
123
Followers
459
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy