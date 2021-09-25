Brenham calendar: Coming events

(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brenham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brenham:

1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili Cook-off Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 13744 Whitman Road, Brenham, TX 77833

You don't want to miss this family friendly 1st Annual Cowboy Camp and Chili-Cookoff. There will be fun activities, food trucks and more.

Sunday Funday at Brazos Valley Brewery Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 S Jackson St, Brenham, TX

Sunday we are open 12pm-7pm, Food Truck and Yummy Pretzels and Nachos available, Live Music 3pm-6pm, Playground for the kiddos so we are family friendly and pet friendly! Come try one of our 18...

Yellow Rose Boot Scoot Brenham, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, TX 77833

It's not your usual gala fund raising event. Come celebrate with a Texas-style dinner and boot scoot!

The Mighty Orq Live @ HSF Biergarten Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 307 S Park St, Brenham, TX

It's Oktoberfest Time once again and we're gonna celebrate German-style all day in the biergarten! We're opening the doors at noon with several classic examples of traditional German Märzens and...

Unity Theatre Presents a Romantic Comedy "Barefoot In The Park" Brenham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 Church St, Brenham, TX

Unity Theatre Presents Barefoot In The Park by Neil Simon. Free-spirited Corie and straight-laced Paul are madly in love newlyweds and until she sets her conservative widowed mother up with their...