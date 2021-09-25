CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Picayune:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RN35Y_0c7ud7Rc00

October Purse Party

Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1680 Saint Ann Place, Slidell, LA 70460

October purse decorating party is right around the corner... space is limited and on a first come first serve basis. Please register today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xINDW_0c7ud7Rc00

Ozone Songwriter Night "Festival Eve"

Slidell, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 Robert Street, Slidell, LA 70458

As an added bonus to the Ozone Festival weekend, the popular, monthly Ozone Songwriter Night is happening at The Wine Garden in Slidell, LA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWhAD_0c7ud7Rc00

Hancock County Fair And Rodeo

Kiln, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd, Kiln, MS

This is the 8th annual Hancock County Fair!!! A family affair with Live Entertainment, Midway Games and Rides, Arts and Craft Vendors, Rodeo for all ages, Livestock and Local Restaurants sharing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSQGl_0c7ud7Rc00

Don't Hide Your LAUGHS Comedy Show

Picayune, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 217 South Curran Avenue, Picayune, MS 39466

Live DJ, Live Performance, Comedy, Laughter, Entertainment, Food, Drinks, Giveaways, Security, Networking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRKSB_0c7ud7Rc00

BugFest

Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 370 Ridge Rd, Picayune, MS

The Crosby Arboretum wil be holding a small-scale Bug Fest event on Friday, September 24 (9 AM - noon) and Saturday, September 25 (10 AM - 2 PM). BugFest is awo-day family event that includes...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Rodeo#County Fairs#Thu Nov 11#Ms#Live Entertainment#Live Performance
Picayune, MS
With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

