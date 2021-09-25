Picayune calendar: Coming events
(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Picayune:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1680 Saint Ann Place, Slidell, LA 70460
October purse decorating party is right around the corner... space is limited and on a first come first serve basis. Please register today
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 300 Robert Street, Slidell, LA 70458
As an added bonus to the Ozone Festival weekend, the popular, monthly Ozone Songwriter Night is happening at The Wine Garden in Slidell, LA.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd, Kiln, MS
This is the 8th annual Hancock County Fair!!! A family affair with Live Entertainment, Midway Games and Rides, Arts and Craft Vendors, Rodeo for all ages, Livestock and Local Restaurants sharing...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 217 South Curran Avenue, Picayune, MS 39466
Live DJ, Live Performance, Comedy, Laughter, Entertainment, Food, Drinks, Giveaways, Security, Networking
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 370 Ridge Rd, Picayune, MS
The Crosby Arboretum wil be holding a small-scale Bug Fest event on Friday, September 24 (9 AM - noon) and Saturday, September 25 (10 AM - 2 PM). BugFest is awo-day family event that includes...
