Twentynine Palms, CA

Live events on the horizon in Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 7 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Twentynine Palms calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Twentynine Palms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXhks_0c7ud6Yt00

Geology:Creation of the Joshua Tree Landscape (Geosciences x460.4 1.0 unit)

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 74485 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Investigate the natural architecture and origin of Joshua Tree National Park’s landscape with Tor Lacy, geology professor, Cerritos college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAfl3_0c7ud6Yt00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXVEe_0c7ud6Yt00

Drive-in Film Screening: Warrior Women

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Join us for an outdoor screening of WARRIOR WOMEN on the life of Lakota activist and community organizer Madonna Thunder Hawk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328DLq_0c7ud6Yt00

BLAZE YOUR OWN TRAIL TO SELF-LOVE: Tell Your Inner Critic to Take a Hike

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 6554 Park Boulevard, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Do you want to "recalibrate" yourself after a year of pandemic isolation?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MVIn_0c7ud6Yt00

Ka Baird / John Saint Pelvyn / Derek Monypeny

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 8528 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

An evening of music at Furstwurld! Ka Baird (NYC) and John Saint Pelvyn (Minneapolis) on tour, w/ Joshua Tree based Derek Monypeny

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

