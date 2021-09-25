Salinas calendar: What's coming up

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salinas area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health -Salinas Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.

California Rodeo Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1034 N Main St, Salinas, CA

California Rodeo California Rodeo Salinas is BACK, and we are #ReadytoRodeo. Join us Sept. 23-26, 2021 for all your favorite rodeo events, from bull riding to barrel racing. Tickets go on sale...

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Natividad Farmers' Market Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - OctoberWednesdays, 11AM - 3:30PM Location:1441 Constitution Boulevard