Salinas, CA

Salinas calendar: What's coming up

Salinas News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salinas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7hie_0c7ud5gA00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Yrmc_0c7ud5gA00

Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health -Salinas

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0MN1_0c7ud5gA00

California Rodeo

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1034 N Main St, Salinas, CA

California Rodeo California Rodeo Salinas is BACK, and we are #ReadytoRodeo. Join us Sept. 23-26, 2021 for all your favorite rodeo events, from bull riding to barrel racing. Tickets go on sale...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u194u_0c7ud5gA00

"The B-Free Strategy - 5 Steps To Beat Bulimia Like A Boss"

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Salinas, CA 93901

FINALLY... Discover A Modernised 5-Step Strategy That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tny53_0c7ud5gA00

Natividad Farmers' Market

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - OctoberWednesdays, 11AM - 3:30PM Location:1441 Constitution Boulevard

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

