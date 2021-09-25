CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster events coming soon

Lancaster Daily
 7 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Live events are coming to Lancaster.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lancaster:

MOAH: CEDAR's Live Figure Drawing Sessions (Clothed)

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 44857 Cedar Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534

Join us for Live Figure Drawing-- now back in the Cedar Center! Sessions will be social distanced and masks are required.

PMP Certification | Project Management Certification| PMP Training in Lancaster, CA | ProLearnHut

Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Description Key features 32 hours of instructor-led classroom coaching 100% money-back Guarantee* PMBOK® Guide sixth Edition based mostly coaching PMP® Mock Exams and Mock comes Group Activities...

Men’s Group

Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 44845 Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA

Men’s Group is an informal discussion group for gay, bi, transgender men and their allies. We talk about whatever is on anyone’s mind. Come to listen, share, or both. Contact...

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Lancaster, Lancaster, CA 93534

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

MSF RiderCoach Preparation

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1759 West Avenue J 12, Lancaster, CA 93534

Earn your Motorcycle Safety Foundation RiderCoach certification to train new riders physical and mental skills for safe, on-street riding!

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
