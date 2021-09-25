CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville calendar: Coming events

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 7 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Evansville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evansville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJUu2_0c7ud3ui00

SWN Garden Center's Event

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5115 Millersburg Rd, Evansville, IN

SWN Garden Center's Event is on Facebook. To connect with SWN Garden Center's Event, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ky7Bz_0c7ud3ui00

Paint Your Own Pet

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 5625 E Virginia St Ste A, Evansville, IN

Thanks for considering us for this unique Paint your Pet Event. It is very simple, just sign up online, email us your Pet picture (studio136@paintingwithatwist.com). We will draw it on the canvas...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qdDV_0c7ud3ui00

Wings of Love Butterfly Release

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join us for an event of hope and remembrance! The Butterfly is the symbol for hospice, representing a transformation to everlasting life. The Heritage Hospice Foundation celebrates life by holding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozQ3u_0c7ud3ui00

Glow for Kids' Sake charityWERQ for BBBS of SW Indiana

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Suite C, Evansville, IN

Event listing from Big Brothers Big Sisters : Saturday, September 25 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Details Get your glow gear ready, it's time for Evansville's third annual Glow for Kids' Sake...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzmh1_0c7ud3ui00

EvilleCon 2022

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708

We are an anime convention made by anime fans for other anime fans! We are a convention made for everyone. Come join us for EvilleCon 2022!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brothers Big Sisters#Glow For Kids Sake#Evillecon 2022
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
278
Followers
532
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy