Evansville calendar: Coming events

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Evansville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Evansville:

SWN Garden Center's Event Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5115 Millersburg Rd, Evansville, IN

SWN Garden Center's Event is on Facebook. To connect with SWN Garden Center's Event, join Facebook today.

Paint Your Own Pet Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 5625 E Virginia St Ste A, Evansville, IN

Thanks for considering us for this unique Paint your Pet Event. It is very simple, just sign up online, email us your Pet picture (studio136@paintingwithatwist.com). We will draw it on the canvas...

Wings of Love Butterfly Release Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Join us for an event of hope and remembrance! The Butterfly is the symbol for hospice, representing a transformation to everlasting life. The Heritage Hospice Foundation celebrates life by holding...

Glow for Kids' Sake charityWERQ for BBBS of SW Indiana Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Suite C, Evansville, IN

Event listing from Big Brothers Big Sisters : Saturday, September 25 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Details Get your glow gear ready, it's time for Evansville's third annual Glow for Kids' Sake...

EvilleCon 2022 Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708

We are an anime convention made by anime fans for other anime fans! We are a convention made for everyone. Come join us for EvilleCon 2022!