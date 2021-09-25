Wilmington calendar: Coming events

(WILMINGTON, NC) Wilmington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilmington area:

One- Time Class Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 1016 North Fourth Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We have your weekend plan already figured out for you

Yin Night with Melissa Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1016 N 4th St, Wilmington, NC 28401

It's like if naptime and yoga class made a baby.

Concert for All Souls: The Choir of St. Paul's, Soloists and Orchestra Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Address: 16 North 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Concert for All Souls "Requiem" by Gabriel Fauré, performed by The Choir of St. Paul's, John and Shannon Dooley, and orchestra.

Clean+Sober Social Club Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1415 Dawson Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

FRONTING LIFE presents: DRESSED TO KILL featuring * DJ LEX NELL * DANCE PARTY #CLEAN+soberSOCIALclub #danceparty

Cut Carbon Not Forests Riverboat Tour Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 South Water Street, #1, Wilmington, NC 28401

Join us on a cruise aboard the Cape Fear Riverboat, Henrietta!