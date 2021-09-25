What’s up Ogden: Local events calendar

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogden:

Syds Fight Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 West 2550 South, Ogden, UT 84401

Welcome to Syds Fight! Join us in our fundraising birthday event to celebrate and help Sydnee with costs from her accident.

Market at the Monarch Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 455 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

On Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., indulge in a specialty market like Ogden has never seen

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 455 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Wigs and Brunch is back!! Come on in for drag performances by local queer artists, food & drink specials, exclusive merch, and more!

The Bonneville High School Class of 1997 Unofficial 25th Reunion Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 358 Park Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Celebrate our 25th High School reunion on 7/16/22 at Ogden River Brewing. Includes food/soda. The entire brewery/restaurant is reserved.

Crafts at Craft: Paint Night with Color Me Mine Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Crafts at Crafts is back! Join us for a paint night with Color Me Mine!