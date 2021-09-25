CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

What’s up Ogden: Local events calendar

Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 7 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhLoi_0c7ud19G00

Syds Fight

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 West 2550 South, Ogden, UT 84401

Welcome to Syds Fight! Join us in our fundraising birthday event to celebrate and help Sydnee with costs from her accident.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10u16f_0c7ud19G00

Market at the Monarch

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 455 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

On Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., indulge in a specialty market like Ogden has never seen

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKVEH_0c7ud19G00

Wigs and Brunch! October 3rd (12:30pm Seating, 1pm Show)

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 455 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Wigs and Brunch is back!! Come on in for drag performances by local queer artists, food & drink specials, exclusive merch, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJzQg_0c7ud19G00

The Bonneville High School Class of 1997 Unofficial 25th Reunion

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 358 Park Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Celebrate our 25th High School reunion on 7/16/22 at Ogden River Brewing. Includes food/soda. The entire brewery/restaurant is reserved.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amMff_0c7ud19G00

Crafts at Craft: Paint Night with Color Me Mine

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Crafts at Crafts is back! Join us for a paint night with Color Me Mine!

Learn More

Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

