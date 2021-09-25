CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

What’s up Erie: Local events calendar

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 7 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Erie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfuRa_0c7ud0GX00

Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Join us for our Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest! ~20 amazing breweries, beer Olympics and lots and lots of sausages!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBXGn_0c7ud0GX00

Mid-Evil Mystery At The Masonic Temple!

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 32 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Join us for an evening of food, fun and murder mystery most foul! On October 30, 2021 at 7 PM at the Masonic Temple 32 W 8th Erie.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTbu8_0c7ud0GX00

Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop: Sip & Knot

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1020 Holland Street, Erie, PA 16501

Come sip drinks, make new friends, and learn macrame with me Rope & Bloom Macrame

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUWKM_0c7ud0GX00

Eerie Horror Fest

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 13 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501

It's Alive!!! Eerie Horror Fest is an annual 4-day culture and industry event celebrating horror cinema in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVHEK_0c7ud0GX00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Erie, PA 16501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Food Park to be Developed in Downtown Prescott

Then people can wander about, and everyone can order their own thing. Downtown Prescott is just a few weeks from having an outdoor food court providing a variety of options for hungry customers. The concept originated with Shawn and Holly Reddy, owners of the bright red Gringo’s Taco Shop mobile...
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Holland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Sun-Gazette

Mummers Parade returns to South Williamsport for 75th anniversary

Not only will the annual Mummers Parade return for its 75th anniversary march this month in South Williamsport, but event organizers are planning festivities and fireworks after the procession for the first time. “It was disappointing for us having to cancel it last year,” said Dori Rankinen, parade coordinator. But...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
359
Followers
514
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy