What’s up Erie: Local events calendar

(ERIE, PA) Erie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Join us for our Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest! ~20 amazing breweries, beer Olympics and lots and lots of sausages!

Mid-Evil Mystery At The Masonic Temple! Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 32 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Join us for an evening of food, fun and murder mystery most foul! On October 30, 2021 at 7 PM at the Masonic Temple 32 W 8th Erie.

Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop: Sip & Knot Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1020 Holland Street, Erie, PA 16501

Come sip drinks, make new friends, and learn macrame with me Rope & Bloom Macrame

Eerie Horror Fest Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 13 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501

It's Alive!!! Eerie Horror Fest is an annual 4-day culture and industry event celebrating horror cinema in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Erie, PA 16501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!