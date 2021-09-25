CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside calendar: What's coming up

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 7 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Oceanside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oceanside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MC0hk_0c7uczKm00

FIT4MOM New MAMA Monday!

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 333 N. Myers, Oceanside, CA 92054

Join us for a workout designed for moms with their babies. Your first class with us is FREE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4plJ_0c7uczKm00

Oceanside Harbor Days

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1540 Harbor Dr., Oceanside, CA 92054

On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber along with Tri-City Medical Center & Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vi6e_0c7uczKm00

North County Health and Wellness Fair

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Civic Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

On August 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Oceanside Chamber will hold its 14th Annual North County Health & Wellness Fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNy8b_0c7uczKm00

Operation Appreciation

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Thousands of active duty military, their family and dependents are treated to a day of free food, entertainment and a fun zone for kids.

