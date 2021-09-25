CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

What’s up Port St Lucie: Local events calendar

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 7 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Port St Lucie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port St Lucie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nYco_0c7ucyS300

10% OFF Senior Day

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 464 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Seniors 55+ get a 10% OFF their entire purchase, every Wednesday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIo8Z_0c7ucyS300

Jazz Swing Dance N Sing

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 2601 SE Morningside Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Tell your dancing friends to come SWING AND SWAY to the lively upbeat tunes of Jim Van Voorheis and Friends – performing a lively show of classic entertainment! Spacious ballroom allows you to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXUEK_0c7ucyS300

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Port St. Lucie

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1982 SW Hayworth Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job About this Event Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrB1P_0c7ucyS300

Eating Smart • Being Active

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 500 NW California Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Eating Smart • Being Active is on Facebook. To connect with Eating Smart • Being Active, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ppr8_0c7ucyS300

St. Lucie Mets vs. Jupiter

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 31 Piazza Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL

The mission of the St. Lucie Mets Community Market is to promote and support regional artists, crafters and food vendors by providing a viable and productive market place where local producers can...

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

