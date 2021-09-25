CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Events on the Eugene calendar

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 7 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eugene area:

First Friday Gallery Show & Raffle

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Enjoy local artworks, chat with the artists, and enter a raffle to win a *FREE* ticket for a painting party of your choice!

Paint-Your-Pet Night!

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Create a masterpiece of your pet! Customized instructions transform a photo into a work of art. 10% proceeds go to Greenhill Humane Society!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Eugene

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT55, Eugene, OR 97401

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Exposing Critical Racism Tour at University of Oregon

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 66 East 6th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Come hear Charlie Kirk fight racist theories on America’s college campuses!!

Public Painting Class $40

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

It's time to relax and unwind! Let us pour you a glass as we paint a masterpiece step-by-step with artist Alejandro.

