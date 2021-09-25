Events on the Eugene calendar
(EUGENE, OR) Eugene is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Eugene area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Enjoy local artworks, chat with the artists, and enter a raffle to win a *FREE* ticket for a painting party of your choice!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Create a masterpiece of your pet! Customized instructions transform a photo into a work of art. 10% proceeds go to Greenhill Humane Society!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT55, Eugene, OR 97401
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 66 East 6th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Come hear Charlie Kirk fight racist theories on America’s college campuses!!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 296 East 5th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
It's time to relax and unwind! Let us pour you a glass as we paint a masterpiece step-by-step with artist Alejandro.
