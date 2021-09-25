CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 7 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Brownsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brownsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IsF4_0c7ucvns00

Clase básica de uñas acrílicas!!

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Quieres aprender a hacer uñas acrílicas y ganar dinero? está es tu oportunidad!!✅ Llámame para más información, te garantizo que si no sabes nada conmigo vas a aprender! Anímate!!❤️ La clase será...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d90tP_0c7ucvns00

TPUSA at UTRGV Hosts Mayra Flores

Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1001 Farm to Market Road 802, Brownsville, TX 78520

The purpose of this event is to educate college students and the community on defending conservative values and to discuss the border crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cl8Xx_0c7ucvns00

S. Texas Job Fair

Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Southwest Key Programs is hiring! As a national, nonprofit organization, we exists to create opportunities and improve the quality of life for thousands of youth by providing safe shelter to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VGtA_0c7ucvns00

Kraken Concert Series V

Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 1123 East Adams Street, # C, Brownsville, TX 78520

KRAKEN CONCERT SERIES V PRESENTS: ANYTHING BOX SPECIAL GUEST:T-4-2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBbJq_0c7ucvns00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Brownsville, TX 78520

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

ABOUT
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
279
Followers
494
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

