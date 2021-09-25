Greenville events coming up

(GREENVILLE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

2022 BIGPAC Action Kickoff Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Address: 945 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Join BIGPAC for our 2022 election year Action Kickoff with S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas and the Greenville County legislative delegation.

SEATING 2: 2021 IB Nutcracker Tea Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 120 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Our magical Christmas tradition for children, families, & friends - make holiday memories with the beloved story ballet!

Improv All-Stars: Interactive, Clean Comedy Games Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Address: 1 E Coffee St, Greenville, SC 29601

Every Saturday at 7:30pm veteran Alchemy performers take to the stage for an interactive, family-friendly comedy improv show.

Special Anniversary "Wild Card" Mead Tasting Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue, #3, Greenville, SC 29601

Grab a ticket for a seat at the bar for this special tasting!

Plot the TOT Greenville, SC August 5-6, 2022 Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2 W. Washington Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601

A team approach is most effective for results. See a multi-disciplinary implementation of the E3 Model of Care from evaluation to treatment.