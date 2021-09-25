Greenville events coming up
(GREENVILLE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Greenville area:
Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 04:30 PM
Address: 945 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Join BIGPAC for our 2022 election year Action Kickoff with S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas and the Greenville County legislative delegation.
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:30 PM
Address: 120 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Our magical Christmas tradition for children, families, & friends - make holiday memories with the beloved story ballet!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:45 PM
Address: 1 E Coffee St, Greenville, SC 29601
Every Saturday at 7:30pm veteran Alchemy performers take to the stage for an interactive, family-friendly comedy improv show.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 1320 Hampton Avenue, #3, Greenville, SC 29601
Grab a ticket for a seat at the bar for this special tasting!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 2 W. Washington Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
A team approach is most effective for results. See a multi-disciplinary implementation of the E3 Model of Care from evaluation to treatment.
Comments / 0