CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Events on the Chattanooga calendar

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 7 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chattanooga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYIZR_0c7uct2Q00

THE MELANIN PROJECT

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

The Melanin Project will be a host of Entrepreneurs coming together networking with others while learning new business tips and advice.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMX5J_0c7uct2Q00

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIZvH_0c7uct2Q00

The Chattanooga Hair and Beauty Expo

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXfrm_0c7uct2Q00

Talent Bar presents "This Christmas"

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Talent Bar presents "This Christmas" come out and celebrate the warmth of the season with us Dec 18th 6pm-10pm @ the Edney Innovation Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqPZS_0c7uct2Q00

Rail & Hops Brewers Festival

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 950 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

May 7, 2022 | 4:00pm - 10:00pm | 21+ event including designated drivers. Valid government photo ID required to participate in the event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobymac
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga, TN
277
Followers
529
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy