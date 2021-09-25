Events on the Chattanooga calendar
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chattanooga:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
The Melanin Project will be a host of Entrepreneurs coming together networking with others while learning new business tips and advice.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Talent Bar presents "This Christmas" come out and celebrate the warmth of the season with us Dec 18th 6pm-10pm @ the Edney Innovation Center
Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 950 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
May 7, 2022 | 4:00pm - 10:00pm | 21+ event including designated drivers. Valid government photo ID required to participate in the event.
Comments / 0