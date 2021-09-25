Events on the Chattanooga calendar

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chattanooga:

THE MELANIN PROJECT Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

The Melanin Project will be a host of Entrepreneurs coming together networking with others while learning new business tips and advice.

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

The Chattanooga Hair and Beauty Expo Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!

Talent Bar presents "This Christmas" Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Talent Bar presents "This Christmas" come out and celebrate the warmth of the season with us Dec 18th 6pm-10pm @ the Edney Innovation Center

Rail & Hops Brewers Festival Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 950 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

May 7, 2022 | 4:00pm - 10:00pm | 21+ event including designated drivers. Valid government photo ID required to participate in the event.