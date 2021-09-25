Augusta calendar: Events coming up
(AUGUSTA, GA) Live events are coming to Augusta.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Augusta area:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 622 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Join the City of Augusta's interactive budget forum to learn about the budget and say how you think money should be spent.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 548 Ellis Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Jazz For Dinner II with The Terence Young Experience and A Special Guest and a meal by Chef Michael Warren @ Maserati's Event Center Augusta
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 1301 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901
This African-themed Gala is to commemorate 10 years of excellence as we celebrate through formal dining, live entertainment and more!
