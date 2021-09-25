What’s up Providence: Local events calendar

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Live events are lining up on the Providence calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Providence:

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Providence Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Providence, RI 02903

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today! Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.

Fungus X Design Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Row, Providence, RI 02903

Hands-On Design Workshop with Mushrooms, Urban Soils, Microscopes, and More!

Reverb Providence 2021 Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 1 La Salle Square #1, Providence, RI 02903

All-night event packed with a professional sports game, life-changing message, intense games, eye-popping prizes, and great food all night l

Alchemy Comedy Showcase Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Stand up comedy from some of New England's funniest comics

The Gala PVD Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 11 Dorrance Street, Providence, RI 02903

The Stable is proud to present The Gala PVD 2021 to benefit Open Door Health. A Black Tie event not to be missed.