Providence, RI

What’s up Providence: Local events calendar

 7 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Live events are lining up on the Providence calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Providence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaXg0_0c7ucqOF00

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Providence

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Providence, RI 02903

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today!  Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q5e4_0c7ucqOF00

Fungus X Design

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Row, Providence, RI 02903

Hands-On Design Workshop with Mushrooms, Urban Soils, Microscopes, and More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrVn0_0c7ucqOF00

Reverb Providence 2021

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Address: 1 La Salle Square #1, Providence, RI 02903

All-night event packed with a professional sports game, life-changing message, intense games, eye-popping prizes, and great food all night l

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xNPS_0c7ucqOF00

Alchemy Comedy Showcase

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Stand up comedy from some of New England's funniest comics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD6vq_0c7ucqOF00

The Gala PVD

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 11 Dorrance Street, Providence, RI 02903

The Stable is proud to present The Gala PVD 2021 to benefit Open Door Health. A Black Tie event not to be missed.

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

