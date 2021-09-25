What’s up Providence: Local events calendar
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Live events are lining up on the Providence calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Providence:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: TBD, Providence, RI 02903
Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today! Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1 Park Row, Providence, RI 02903
Hands-On Design Workshop with Mushrooms, Urban Soils, Microscopes, and More!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 AM
Address: 1 La Salle Square #1, Providence, RI 02903
All-night event packed with a professional sports game, life-changing message, intense games, eye-popping prizes, and great food all night l
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
Stand up comedy from some of New England's funniest comics
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 11 Dorrance Street, Providence, RI 02903
The Stable is proud to present The Gala PVD 2021 to benefit Open Door Health. A Black Tie event not to be missed.
